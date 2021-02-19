Romanian hauliers request introduction of passenger location form for all foreign entrants to the country

The National Union of Romanian Hauliers (UNTRR) is asking the Romanian authorities to introduce the "passenger location form" for the better monitoring of the activity of foreign transporters and drivers on the territory of Romania.

"UNTRR requests the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Finance to impose in Romania the online passenger location form, in order to ensure the traceability of all foreign citizens, drivers included, who enter or transit the national territory. This measure will allow for the more efficient monitoring of the activity of foreign transporters/drivers in Romania, at this unique moment which poses a health challenge in the short and medium term, but not only," reads a release of the Union issued on Friday.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, some states have introduced online forms all incoming persons, professional drivers included, are required to fill out before entering their territory.

UNTRR considers that it is necessary that the Romanian authorities adopt measures similar to those in other EU member states and is calling on the authorities to introduce in Romania the passenger location form for all the foreigners who enter the national territory, including foreign drivers who operate transports on Romania's territory.

UNTRR is a trade employers' organisation founded in 1990, with over 16,000 registered companies - domestic and international hauliers of cargo and passengers.