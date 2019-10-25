Romanian IT&C companies on show at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Los Angeles

As many as 16 Romanian IT&C companies met with world leaders and top international companies from the IT industry interested in Romanian mobile communication technologies and solutions at the world's largest exhibition for the mobile industry, the Mobile World Congress 2019 running October 22-24 in Los Angeles, the Ministry of the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship said in a release this Friday, according to Agerpres.

The Romanian firms showcased their products, services and solutions in a national pavilion, at the side of large companies and influential experts from all the sectors of the mobile technology industry, promoting smart connectivity, the fusion between 5G, IoT, AI and Big Data. During the three days of the event, Romania's national pavilion hosted business and match-making meetings where the entrepreneurs got in contact with foreign partners for the delivery of Romanian products and services.

"The benefits of participating in the show and the Romanian companies' offer of products and services were discussed in the presence of Romania's Consul General in Los Angeles, Cosmin Dumitrescu, who assured those present he will support their entry on the American market and expansion in this geographical area," the cited source said.

The participation of the Romanian companies in the mobile show in the US was organized by the Ministry for the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship in partnership with the Romanian Association for Electronic Industry and Software (ARIES), as part of the Program for the support and promotion of partially state-funded export.

The Romanian companies that put their products on show at this event were Asti Automation SRL, Cargo Track Solutions, Computaris Romania SRL, ETA Industrial Automation, Free WiFi System SRL, Frontier Conect SRL, Globaya Fintech SRL, Hero Jobs, Jetlag Advertising SRL, Memox Vision SRL, Optimyze Consulting SRL, Quest Global Engineering Services SRL, Rebeldot Solutions SRL, Service Return SRL, Vitality Media SRL, Zynk Software SRL.