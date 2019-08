Romanian judokas won four bronze medals on Sunday at the European Under-21 Judo Cup in Cluj-Napoca, hosted by the "Horia Demian" Sports Hall.

The four winners are Alexandru Roman (100 kg), Roxana Oprea, Iasmina Covaciu (48 kg) and Florina Badiceanu (52 kg).In the final medal standings, Ukraine took the first place, with 3 gold, 2 silver, 7 bronze, followed by Romania, 3-0-7, Georgia, 2-3-2, etc.As many as 234 judoka from 27 countries, 139 men and 95 women, took part in the competition.