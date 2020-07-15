 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian-Moldovan agri-food cooperation, discussed in online forum organized by Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

CCIR
Camera de Comert si Industrie a Romaniei CCIR

On Wednesday, Romanian and Moldovan businesspeople discussed the opportunities for cooperation in the field of agri-food and viticulture between the two countries, within the Online Business Forum Romania - Republic of Moldova, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova (CCIRM).

Another area on which businesspeople's discussions focused was light industry, the CCIR statement said.

The Secretary General of the Romanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ovidiu Silaghi, stated that companies from the Republic of Moldova should be encouraged to access the Romanian market.

The President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Moldova, Sergiu Harea, expressed his hope that trade between the two countries will return to the level before the pandemic.

Romania's Ambassador in Chisinau, Adrian Sarbu, explained that the total value of trade between the two countries amounted to 611 million dollars at the end of April 2020.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.