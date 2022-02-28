Romanian Parliament firmly condemns, in declaration adopted Monday, Russian Federation aggression on Ukraine

The Parliament in Bucharest has adopted, on Monday, in a joint session, with a majority of votes, a statement by which it condemns the aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, demands the withdrawal of Russian forces and emphasizes the "strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and for its legitimate aspirations to join NATO and the EU."

There were 339 votes for, one against and two abstentions.

We are publishing the full text of the declaration below:

"The declaration of the Parliament of Romania regarding the situation in Ukraine

The Parliament of Romania firmly condemns the massive armed aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, preceded by the recognition by the Russian Federation of the 'independence' of the self-proclaimed separatist entities in Donetsk and Lugansk, component parts of Ukraine, Agerpres.ro informs.

We staunchly reject such an irresponsible behaviour that undermines the basis of international relations and the current order of international law and we request the immediate, integral and unconditional cessation of military aggression and the withdrawal of all Russian forces in Ukraine.

The launching of the Russian invasion on the night between February 23 and 24, 2022 is an attempt on the lives and destinies of Ukrainian citizens who desired to be able to exercise a fundamental right in any democracy, namely the right to choose their own path. The Ukrainian people, the victims of this aggression that is unimaginable in the 21st century, has sovereignly chosen a path towards Europe, towards the community of European and Euro-Atlantic values and has mandated for this task the legitimately and democratically elected Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine is punished these days for its sovereign choice. Romania has constantly and firmly supported the choices of the Ukrainian people - the decision of the NATO Summit in Bucharest in 2008 and the fact that the Parliament of Romania was the first in the EU to ratify the European Union - Ukraine Association agreement being only two telling examples of the many demarches of support from our country for these choices of Ukraine.

The Russian aggression throws Europe into an era that should have never been experienced by current generations. The Russian Federation desires the rewriting of history and the redivision of the world into spheres of influence.

We believe this act of brazen aggression represents a flagrant and grave infringement of the principles of international law and the international commitments assumed by the Russian Federation, provided also in the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Paris Charter for a New Europe, the Budapest Memorandum and the NATO-Russia Founding Act. We draw attention to the fact that, again, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the inviolability of the borders of this state were infringed, as well as the principle of not resorting to force in international relations.

We recall the fact that in this period there will be eight years since the illegal annexation of the Crimean Autonomous Republic and the city of Sevastopol, and the Russian Federation still continues the series of unprovoked and unjustified acts of aggression, thus brutally infringing the fundamental principles of international law.

We believe the Russian Federation should support the consequences of this profoundly illegal act. We request the President of Romania and the Government of Romania continue to firmly support in international forums, including the European Union and NATO, the adoption of sanctions with major impact on the Russian Federation.

The Parliament of Romania reaffirms full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people confronted with the aggression of the Russian Federation and expresses its support for the granting of humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens, including persons that choose to take refuge on Romanian territory.

The Parliament of Romania reaffirms in this context the powerful support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and its legitimate aspirations to integrate in NATO and the EU. The orientation desired by Ukraine is the result of the decisions of authorities legitimately and democratically elected and enjoys a wide and durable popular support, and Romania has constantly supported the efforts of Ukraine to consolidate an inclusive and diverse society, with the contribution of all Ukrainian citizens.

We recall the fact that in Ukraine there is a numerous Romanian ethnic community, which contributes to the wealth and diversity of Ukrainian society and represents a solid bridge between our countries. The members of the Romanian ethnic community were and are loyal and faithful citizens of Ukraine, which understand the obligations that are required of them through this status.

In equal measure, as all the other citizens of Ukraine, they have natural and legitimate expectations for their rights to be fully respected. The Parliament of Romania expresses its conviction that advancing Ukraine on the path of democratic reform, of rule of law and of closeness to Europe will facilitate the plenary fulfillment of all these desiderata.

In this context, the Parliament of Romania reaffirms its firm support for the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine."