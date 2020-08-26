Romanian President Klaus Iohannis: 'I hope enough wisdom in Parliament for motion not to pass'

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday voiced hope that "there is enough wisdom in Parliament" for the censure motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) not to pass, as this demarche is "completely out of place."

"I hope there is enough wisdom in Parliament for this censure motion not to pass, it is completely out of place, emerged from the PSD's cynicism and I believe Romanians realise that we have to deal with a electoral-populist motion, completely improper and set in a moment when we needed everything but political instability," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

AGERPRES .