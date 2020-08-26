 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis: 'I hope enough wisdom in Parliament for motion not to pass'

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday voiced hope that "there is enough wisdom in Parliament" for the censure motion tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) not to pass, as this demarche is "completely out of place."

"I hope there is enough wisdom in Parliament for this censure motion not to pass, it is completely out of place, emerged from the PSD's cynicism and I believe Romanians realise that we have to deal with a electoral-populist motion, completely improper and set in a moment when we needed everything but political instability," the head of state told a press conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.