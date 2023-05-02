Romanian seaside draws more than 100,000 holidaymakers during May 1st long weekend

There were more than 100,000 holidaymakers at the Romanian seaside resorts during the May 1st long weekend, with the four-day Beach, Please festival held in Costinesti attracting the highest numbers, the Employers Federation of Romania's Hospitality Industry (FPIOR) reports on Tuesday.

"Over 400 events organized on the sea coast, from internationally famed musical events to culinary and sports events, a 90 percent occupancy rate for the already open seaside accommodation capacities, tens of thousand-strong audiences - on the beaches, in clubs, on terraces and the restaurants in Constanta, Mamaia, Mamaia Nord, Eforie, Costinesti and Vama Veche! Together, we've been through an electrifying weekend that opened the 2023 season on the Romanian sea coast with a bang," FPIOR general secretary Corina Martin declared.According to cited source, the clubs area in the resort of Mamaia had a weekend "fuller than any other weekend of the entire last summer", and over 10,000 Western Europeans were present at the 30th edition of the Sunwaves festival, apart from the thousands of Romanian tourists, Agerpres informs.Costinesti hosted the Beach, Please festival, an event that saw the largest number of participants this weekend, specifically over 80,000, and tickets for the 2024 edition have already been put on sale.Several thousands of passionate beachgoers took dibs on their favorite beaches and clubs in Vama Veche, while families with children preferred Eforie and Venus, the resorts well-acknowledged for their charm built around relaxation and all inclusive facilities.On the other hand, Corina Martin took issue with the fact that the efforts of the private operators to attract tourists were overlapped by an enormously large number of control actions on the part of all competent institutions, specifically the National Consumer Protection Authority, the Sanitary-Veterinary Department, the Public Health Department, the local police, the National Tax Administration Agency, the Emergency Inspectorate etc."We consider that such an attitude, of hitting the operators with a host of inspections during their most difficult weekend, isn't normal! The controls should have been carried out before the start of this weekend, they should have focused on those who announced events, to check whether they have the necessary approvals and authorizations, as well as the conditions to hold those events - but not amid such a large influx of tourists and visitors, when practically there is no time and availability to properly provide explanations and documents to the inspection teams," Corina Martin emphasized.