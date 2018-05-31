stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Romanian Tvetcov wins third stage, stays leader in Cycling - Tour de Korea 2018

Romanian cyclist Serghei Tvetcov (UnitedHealtcare) has won on Friday the third stage of the Cycling - Tour de Korea 2018 and is currently the new leader of the general ranking. 


Tvetcov was timed 5 h 05 min 51 sec on the 192.4 km between Yeongju and Jeongseon, seconded by Stepan Astafiev (Vino Astana Motors) of Kazakhstan at 18 seconds and Matteo Busato (Wilier Triestina Selle Italia) of Italy also at 18 seconds. 

The general podium is unchanged with Tvetcov as leader, followed by Astafiev at 28 seconds and Busato at 37 seconds.

