Romanian, US officials hold official talks; Washington dignitary mentions USA's committment to supply gas to allies

The Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs, Iulian Fota, on Wednesday had a meeting with Geoffrey Pyatt, assistant to the Secretary of State for Energy Resources within the US State Department, on which occasion the American official mentioned his country's commitment to supply liquefied gas to its allies, "among which Romania plays a leading role," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the MAE, the two high-ranking dignitaries discussed the perspectives of major bilateral cooperation projects in the field of energy, including the civilian nuclear level, respectively the project of units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear plant and the project of the Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Secretary of State Fota highlighted their important potential for strengthening Romania's energy security and also regional security. The two officials also mentioned the two countries' interest in developing cooperation in other areas of clean energy, such as the wind energy.

The Assistant Secretary of State of the USA also welcomed the commitment of the Romanian side in favour of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, mentioning, at the same time, the commitment of the USA to supply liquefied natural gas to its allies, among which our country plays a leading role, states the MAE.

Further on, Geoffrey Pyatt noted the positive results of the first meeting of the Trilateral of Foreign Ministers from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, which took place in Odessa on September 15, 2022, and which aimed to strengthen the resilience of the two partners, with an emphasis on the field of energy security, in view of supporting reforms for European integration, reports the same source.

The visit to Romania by the American official comes as a continuation of the dialogue launched on September 20, in New York, between the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and the US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, as well as during the B9 ministerial meeting of the same date, on which occasions the officials discussed issues of interest regarding regional energy security, including the results of the Odessa Trilateral, the same press release also states.