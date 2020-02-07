 
     
Romanians aboard coronavirus-quarantined ship off Yokohama in good health

vas de croaziera

All the 17 Romanians aboard the cruise ship quarantined in the Japanese port of Yokohama are in good health and they have all tested negative for coronavirus, the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported on Friday, adding that no Romanian is among the 61 people whose medical results have confirmed the presence of the virus.

The diplomatic mission keeps in constant contact with the competent Japanese authorities and with the Romanian citizens and is prepared to offer consular assistance if the situation so requires.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship carrying about 3,700 people docked Monday evening in the port of Yokohama and was ordered into a two-week quarantine after a former passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong last month was found to have the virus.

