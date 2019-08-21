Romanians' purchasing power up 18pct in 2018; Bucharest exceeds nationanl average by 20pct

Per capita annual net income increased in Romania by 18pct in 2018, to 5,083 euros, from 4,556 euros in 2017 and 4,181 euros in 2016, with Bucharest and the countries of Cluj, Timis and Ilfov being the poles of national growth, show findings of a recent study released on Wednesday by GfK Romania.

At the opposite end of the per capita net income and, implicitly, with the lowest purchasing power, are the counties of Botosani, Vaslui, Calarasi and Giurgiu. The ranking also includes the counties of Suceava, Neamt, Vrancea, Buzau, Ialomita, Teleorman, Olt and Mehedinti. At the same time, the group of counties with a purchasing power below the national average is rounded up by Satu-Mare, Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Harghita, Covasna, Bacau, Iasi, Braila, Tulcea, Valcea, Dolj, Caras-Severin, Gorj, Salaj and Mures.On the other hand, the counties close to the national average in terms of purchasing power are those that include cities in the development competition, such as: Prahova, Arges, Constanta, Alba and Arad.As for the counties with an above average purchasing power, their group starts with Brasov and Sibiu, where a new industrial area of Romania drawing in massive investment is shaping up.Romania's usual poles of economic development continue to be Bucharest City, followed by the counties of Cluj, Timis and Ilfov. In the capital city, the purchasing power is at least 20pct above the national average.Purchasing power is a measure of the nominal net income available to the population, including government subsidies such as unemployment assistance, child benefit and pension contributions.The purchasing power figures released by GfK for were stated in euros based on the 2018 average exchange rates for the national currencies in question (as reported by the European Commission).