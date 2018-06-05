Romanians travelling to Canada visa free can apply for eTA on biometric passport only

Romanian nationals intending to travel to Canada without a visa will have to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) on a biometric passport only as from June 5, 12:30 EEST, according to a press statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE).

According to MAE, temporary passports and simple passports that do not contain biometric data - from the penultimate generation issued by early 2010 and valid for 10 years - will no longer be accepted for the issuance of the eTA.

The measure was adopted following constant dialogue over the last few months with the Romanian side on this issue, according to MAE.

"The eTAs issued from December 1, 2017 on simple temporary passports or simple non-biometric passports will be cancelled by the Canadian authorities, who are to notify individually to this effect all the Romanian citizens in such a situation via the e-mail address provided at the time of the eTA application."

MAE says that in the case of Romanian citizens in air transit at the time of the entry into force of the new measure, the Canadian authorities have informed that they will individually analyse granting the right to enter Canada to Romanians who were issued the eTAs on a temporary passport or a simple, non-biometric passport.

At the same time, MAE points out that the Romanians who have obtained eTAs on simple temporary or simple non-biometric passports and who have entered and are currently on Canada's soil prior to June 5, 12:30 EEST are not affected by the new measure.

"The study or work permit obtained as from December 1, 2017 on a simple temporary or simple non-biometric passport remains valid, but the eTA s issued on the permit ceases to be valid," says MAE.

According to MAE, the Romanian citizens whose sTA s have been cancelled will be able to choose between applying for a new eTA based on a simple electronic passport and applying for an entry visa based on the simple temporary passport or the simple non-biometric passport at a diplomatic mission or a Canadian consulate.

MAE recommends Romanian citizens who have obtained an eTA on a temporary passport or a non-biometric passport to verify their e-mail address and follow the instructions of the Canadian authorities.

At the same time, MAE says that entering Canada on an eTA is only allowed at border crossing points at airports, not on land or by sea.

"The technical changes made by the Canadian authorities were the outcome of a consultation and co-operation process with the Romanian authorities and are designed to prevent abusive use of the advantages arising from the lifting of visa requirements for Romanian nationals travelling to Canada," according to MAE.