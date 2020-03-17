Romanians with employment contracts in France, Germany to contact firstly employer and local authorities

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) recommends to Romanian citizens working in France and Germany to contact the employer and the local authorities first, if they have problems with their labor contracts.

Thus, shows a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, the persons who have an ongoing employment contract are advised to contact their employer to inform about the decisions made by the latter in the context of the measures announced by the French and German authorities.

Persons for whom the contractual period has expired or, as the case may be, whose contract ceased before the deadline or was terminated, but who have not fully recovered the rights related to the labor relations must address the local authorities and the territorial labor inspectorates before leaving the territory of the respective country to signal problematic issues and to claim the rights that are due to them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, again, calls on Romanian citizens living or residing abroad to strictly respect the recommendations of the authorities of the respective states and stresses that traveling to Romania is not recommended.

"These trips may be affected by the restrictions imposed by the transit states and may be an additional factor in the spread of the coronavirus infection, thus endangering the safety of those at home," points out the ministry.