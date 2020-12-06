Romania's active tourist accommodation capacity down 31 pct over Jan - Sep 2020

Romania's tourist accommodation capacity over January - September 2020 was 31 percent down from the same period of 2019, shows data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Hotels accounted for the highest share, specifically 60.8 percent of the total tourist accommodation capacity in operation, followed by agritourism boarding facilities (12.8 percent), boarding houses (90.8 percent), tourist villas (4.4 percent), hostels (3.5 percent), motels (2.8 percent), and other types of tourist accommodation facilities (4.9 percent).

The net utilization rate of the tourist accommodation capacity in operation over January 1 - September 30, 2020 was of 25.9 percent overall.

Romanian tourists accounted for 92.4 percent of the total number of arrivals to tourist reception structures with accommodation features; in a YoY comparison, the total number of tourist arrivals was down 50.6 percent, with Romanian tourist arrivals falling 42.8 percent, and those of foreign tourists plunging 81.3 percent.

The number of overnight stays of Romanian tourists in dedicated accommodation facilities accounted for 92.9 percent of the total overnight stays. The total number of overnight stays was down 49.5 percent, with the number of overnight stays of Romanians falling 43.3 percent, and that of foreign tourists plummeting 79.3 percent.