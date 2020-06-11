Romania's average net nominal earnings stands at 3,182 lei in April 2020

In April 2020, the average gross nominal earnings were 5,201 lei, by 185 lei (-3.4%) lower than the one registered in March 2020, whereas the average net nominal earnings stood at 3,182 lei, decreasing against the previous month by 112 lei (-3.4%), according to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday.

The highest values of the average net nominal earnings were recorded in information technology services, including information service activities, namely 7,982 lei, while the lowest in accommodation and food service activities (1,340 lei).In April 2020 compared to April 2019, the average net nominal earnings increased by 2.2 %.According to the official statistics, the real earnings index was 99.5% for April 2020 against the same period of the previous year, whereas the real earnings index was 96.3%. Compared to October 1990, the real earnings index was 214.3%, by 8.1 percentage points lower than the one recorded in March 2020."In April 2020 as against the previous month, the level of the average net earnings registered decreases in the majority of activities belonging to the economic sector, as a result of temporarily suspending/ceasing the activity or due to technical unemployment of many economic operators, production unachievements or lower receipts (depending on contracts/projects), partial remuneration of the employees in certain economic activities. Also, the decreases of the average net earnings were determined by occasional bonuses, payments in kind and other allowances, amounts from the net profit and other funds (including value tickets) granted in the previous month, as well as laying off the staff with higher earnings as against the average, in certain economic activities," the INS mentions.The official data also showed that the most significant decreases in the average net earnings were recorded as follows: by 29.1% in air transport; by 22.8% in manufacture of tobacco products; between 12.0% and 19.0% in manufacture of rubber and plastic products, manufacture of furniture, manufacture of leather and related products, accommodation and food service activities, manufacture of beverages, manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, other manufacturing, arts, entertainment and recreation; between 7.5% and 11.0% in manufacture of textiles, manufacture of wearing apparel, manufacture of electrical equipment, manufacture of paper and paper products, manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, wholesale and retail trade (including repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles), professional, scientific and technical activities.At the same time, significant increases in the average net earnings were recorded in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (+13.8%), as well as in mining support service (+10.8%)activities.Moreover, increases between 2.5% and 10.0% were recorded in motion picture, video and television programmes production, sound recording and music publishing activities (including programming and broadcasting activities), mining of coal and lignite, financial service activities (except insurance and pension funding), activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities, mining of metal ores, telecommunications, other mining and quarrying.Against the previous month, in the budget sector, drops of the average net earnings were recorded in education (-2.8%) and public administration (-1.0%).On the other hand, in health and social assistance, the average net earnings increased by +3.2% compared to the previous month, as a result of starting to grant the risk incentive for healthcare professionals involved in the treatment of patients with COVID-19, in accordance with the legal provisions in force.