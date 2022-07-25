Romania's Begu jumps 12 spots in WTA rankings

A day after her victory in the Palermo Ladies' Open, Romanian tennis player Irina Begu jumped 12 notches to 33rd (with 1,384 points) in the WTA rankings released on Monday.

Her fellow national Simona Halep remains steady at No. 16 with 2,415 points.

The other two Romanian players in the WTA top 100 list are Sorana Cirstea - 35th (down two positions) with 1,330 points and Jacqueline Cristian - 70th (down 8 notches) with 844 points. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, last year's Palermo Open runner-up, dropped 35 places to 104th, with 645 points.

The ranking is topped by Poland's Iga Swiatek, who has a lead of almost 4,000 points over second place holder, Latvia's Anett Kontaveit.

The upper part of the WTA singles rankings remained unchanged, with just one exception: Spanish player Garbine Muguruza switched places with American Daniele Collins, settling on positions 8 and 9, respectively.

In the women's doubles rankings, the best positioned Romanian is Monica Niculescu - 40th, with 1,950 points. AGERPRES