Romania's Cirstea and Begu, opponents in qualifications for WTA tournament in Hobart

Romanian tennis players Sorana Cirstea and Irina Begu will be opponents in the qualifications final for the women's singles main draw of the WTA tournament in Hobart (Australia), with prizes worth 275,000 US dollars.

In the first round of qualifications, Cirstea (aged 29, WTA's 74th), main seed of this phase, needed only 54 minutes to defeat Australian Gabriella Da Silva Fick (aged 19, WTA's 534th), with a score of 6-1, 6-0.Begu (aged 29, WTA's 101st) won the first round difficulty, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3, against US Jennifer Elie (aged 33, WTA's 399th) and managed to win the event after two hours and 24 minutes, making 6 double errors compared to 9 errors of her opponent.Both Romanian nationals secured a cheque worth 1,685 US dollars and 12 WTA points. Cirstea and Begu will face off for the first time in the professional tennis circuit.