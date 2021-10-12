Romania's COVID-19 vaccination coverage at about 30 pct

Romania's COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the total 19.3 million strong population is about 30 percent, head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita informed on Tuesday.

"The national vaccination coverage of the total resident population, ie 19.3 million people - according to the National Institute of Statistics - is about 30 percent, and about 34 percent for the eligible population - ages 12 and up. (... ) In Bucharest, today's vaccination coverage is about 54.03 percent. Three counties have a vaccination coverage above 40 percent: Cluj - 48.75 pct, Sibiu - 41.87 pct and Constanta - 41.3 pct. There are 20 counties with a vaccination coverage between 30 and 40 percent, and the vaccination coverage in the remaining 18 counties is between 20 and 30 percent," Valeriu Gheorghita told a press conference at the Victoria Palace of Government.

According to the CNCAV official, 5.79 million people have so far received the first dose of COVID vaccine, and 5.54 million got fully vaccinated, Agerpres informs.