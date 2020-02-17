Romania's Gov't considers instrument to support projects of Romanian localities twinned with Moldovan ones

Prime Minister Designate Ludovic Orban said that the Government is considering developing a mechanism to support the financing of projects agreed between Romanian localities twinned with localities in the Republic of Moldova.

"We know very well what the situation in the Republic of Moldova is. We are very interested in supporting the projects of the local communities and local administrations in the Republic of Moldova and here we are actually thinking of an instrument to help the localities in Romania that are twinned with localities from Bessarabia, to be able to have the necessary financing to fund those projects that are agreed upon with the mayors in Bessarabia," the prime minister said.

Orban made these statements after a representative of the local authorities in the Republic of Moldova demanded that the various forms of financial support be allocated as a priority to the projects of the local authorities. "We would very much like for you to help us. But how? Stop giving money to the central governments. Help us by ensuring that all the support coming to the Republic of Moldova is conditioned by real reforms, by real fight against corruption and by focusing as much as possible on the local public authorities," he said.