Romania's primary energy output, up 3.4 pct in first 5 months of 2023.

Romania's primary energy output increased by 3.4% in the first five months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, while imports decreased by 6%, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) reported on Monday.

According to INS data, domestic production totaled 7.688 million tonnes of crude oil equivalent (toe), up 251,900 toe (+3.4%) compared to the period 1 January - 31 May 2022, while imports totaled 5.857 million toe, down 374,400 toe (-6.0%), told Agerpres.

In the period 1 January - 31 May 2023, primary energy resources decreased by 0.9% and electricity resources increased by 4.3% compared to the same period last year. The main primary energy resources totalled 13,545 toe, down 122,500 toe from the same period last year.

During this period, electricity resources were 28.407 billion kWh, up 1.175 billion kWh from the corresponding period of 2022.

The output of thermal power plants was 7.502 billion kWh, down 1.267 billion kWh (-14.4%).

The hydropower output was 9.028 billion kWh, up by 2.716 billion kWh (+43.0%), while nuclear energy production was 4.619 billion kWh, down by 43.8 million kWh (-0.9%).

The wind power output in the first five months was 3.647 billion kWh, up by 17.7 million kWh compared to the same period last year, and solar energy output was 628 million kWh, down 116.6 million kWh from the corresponding period of 2022.

Final electricity consumption in this period was 20.563 billion kWh, 7.5% lower than in the corresponding period of 2022, while final electricity consumption in the industry decreased by 5.2%. Public lighting consumption saw a decrease of 20.4% and household consumption decreased by 13.6%.

Romania exported 5.482 billion kWh of electricity, up by 2.976 billion kWh, while its own technological consumption in grids and stations was 2.362 billion kWh, down by 132.2 million kWh.