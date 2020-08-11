Romania's raw milk imports 42.8 pct up in H1

Romania's raw milk imports in H1 2020 were almost 43 percent higher YoY, while the amount of milk collected by processing units from farms and collection centers was by 0.7 percent lower than in the same period of the year before, shows data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The production of sour cream decreased by 109 tons (-0.3 pct) in the reporting period compared to the first six months of 2019.

Compared to the year-ago period, growth in the January - June production figures was as follows: butter - 927 tons (+17.6 pct), drinking milk - 20,333 tons (+12.5 pct), acidified milk products (yogurt, drinking yogurt, buttermilk and other similar dairy products) - 3,134 tons (+2.8 pct), cheeses - 649 tons (+1.3 pct).

The amount of imported raw milk in the same period was by 21,660 tons higher (+42.8 pct).

The amount of cow's milk collected by the processing units this June was by 5,030 tons higher YoY (+4.8 pct), with production growth as follows: butter (+136 tons, +17.9 pct), drinking milk (+3,656 tons, +15.3 pct), cheeses (+1,146 tons, +12.5 pct).

The sour cream production decreased by 344 tons (-6.1 pct) and the production of acidified milk products was also by 72 tons lower (-0.4 pct).

Conversely, raw milk imports by the processing units increased by 3,454 tons (+57.4 pct) this June compared to the year-ago period.

The amount of cow's milk collected by processing units was by 1,575 tons higher (+1.5 pct) in June compared to May 2020. Cheese production increased by 702 tons (+7.3 pct), but figures were lower compared to the month before for acidified milk products (yogurt, drinking yogurt, buttermilk and other similar dairy products) - by 16.2 pct less; sour cream - by 9.8 percent less; drinking milk - by 7.4 percent less; and butter - 5 percent down.

The amount of raw milk imported by the processing units was by 1,163 tons less (-10.9 pct) compared to May 2020.