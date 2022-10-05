Romania's Ruse progresses to Jasmine Open women's doubles semis

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse and Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) on Wednesday progressed to the semi-finals of the women's doubles event of the WTA 250 Jamine Open tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, prize pool 251,750 US dollars, after a 6-2 6-2 win over Emily Appleton (Great Britain)/Quinn Gleason (US), told Agerpres.

Ruse and Kuzmova won in just 66 minutes.

Ruse and her partner won 3,950 US dollars and 110 WTA doubles points.

Also on Wednesday, the Romanian-French duo Jaqueline Cristian/Diane Parry will play in the first round against third-seeded Kaitlyn Christian (US)/Lidia Morozova (Belarus).

Gabriela Ruse lost badly to Russian Evgheniya Rodina 6-1 6-3 in the singles first round on Tuesday.