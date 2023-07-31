Romania's table tennis teams advance to Chengdu University Games QFs

Romania's table tennis teams on Sunday progressed to the quarter-finals at the World University Games 2023 in Chengdu, China, told Agerpres.

The men's team - Mihai Claudiu Nemaciuc, Darius Catalin Toma, Paul Eugen Mladin - lost to China 0-3, defeated Azerbaijan 3-0, and then Singapore 3-1. In the quarter-finals, the team coached by George Alexandru Dinca will face Germany.

In the women's team event, Romania's team made up of Adina Mihaela Diaconu, Andreea Dragoman, Tania Maria Plaian and Ioana Singeorzan, lost to China 0-3, beat Poland 3-1, and then the US 3 -1. In the quarter-finals, they will play Japan.

In rhythmic gymnastics, Andreea-Cristina Verdes ranked 10th in the all-around event, with 115.000 points.

Verdes qualified to three event finals: hoop (29.650 points), clubs (29.600) and ribbon (28.150).

There are 40 athletes competing for Romania in five sports - athletics, basketball, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming and table tennis - at the 31st edition of the World University Summer Games taking place in Chnagdu, China, July 28 to August 8.