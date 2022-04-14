Romania's total industry turnover advances 25.1pct two months into 2022

Romania's total turnover in industry (domestic market and non-domestic market) in nominal terms increased by 25.1%, between January 1 and February 28, 2022, as against the first two months of 2021, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, the turnover in industry January 1 - February 28, 2022 as against January 1 - February 28, 2021, increased overall by 25.1% on increases in mining and quarrying (+ 145.8% ) and manufacturing (+ 21.7%).By major industrial groups, raising turnovers were reported for the following sectors: energy industry (+ 98.3%), intermediate goods industry (+ 34.7%), consumer goods industry (+ 18.4%) , durable goods industry (+ 14.6%), and capital goods industry (+ 9.7%).The February 20220 turnover in industry was up 5.8% on a monthly basis on growth recorded in manufacturing (+ 6.0%) mining and quarrying (+ 1.8% ). By major industrial groups, growth was recorded in intermediate goods industry (+ 9.2%), consumer goods industry (+ 8.8%), durable goods industry (+ 7.7%) and the capital goods industry. (+ 3.3%). The energy industry fell by 4.6%.Y-o-Y , the February 2022 turnover in industry increased as a whole by 25% on growth in mining and quarrying (+ 139.9%) and in manufacturing (+21, 7%). By major industrial groups, growth was recorded in the energy industry (+ 108.6%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 34.5%), the consumer goods industry (+ 19.3%), the durable goods industry (+ 13.6%) and the capital goods industry (+ 8.7%).