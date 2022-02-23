Romania's Tourism Fair: 85 companies and discounts up to 50 pct on holiday packages

Romania's Tourism Fair (TTR), the spring edition, is debuting on Thursday in the B2 Pavilion of the Romexpo Exhibition Center, with over 85 companies from the tourism industry participating, and the holiday packages benefit from discounts of up to 50%, Romexpo informs.

The internationalization degree of the fair is 46%, #TTR2022 seeing the attendance of companies from eleven countries: Bulgaria, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Moldova, Palestine, Morocco, Romania, Spain and Hungary."The consultants in tourism expect visitors both with special offers for the spring and summer holidays, as well as with recommendations for safe travel. Tourism packages, all-inclusive or half-board, towards destinations such as: Bulgaria, Croatia, Dubai, Spain, Turkey, Greece, Egypt, benefit from discounts of up to 50% at #TTR2022," announce the Romexpo representatives.Consistent discounts can be found also for packages to exotic destinations. Visitors can purchase a trip to Kenya, Mexico, Maldives, Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, Zanzibar or Thailand with up to 30% discount, in 4 or 5-star hotels.Romania's Tourism Fair is also offering discounts for European city-breaks, Those interested can buy airplane tickets and accommodation for Italy, France, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Czechia, Belgium or Hungary with up to 20% discount.Moreover, #TTR2022 is also host to deals on holidays in the Danube Delta, on the Romanian littoral or in the most beautiful mountain areas of Romania.The promotions are available for trips purchased during the 4 days of the Fair, within availability, the Romexpo release sent to AGERPRES mentions.