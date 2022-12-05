Romania's Under-15 girls' team qualifies for semi-finals at World Youth Table Tennis Championships

Romania's Under-15 girls' national team qualified for the semi-finals of the World Youth Table Tennis Championships 2022 in Rades (Tunisia), after defeating the host country's team with a score of 3-0, on Sunday, in the quarter-finals, told Agerpres.

According to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation, Bianca Mei-Rosu defeated Balkis Suissi with a score of 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-3), Alesia Sferlea surpassed Salma Bouhjar with a score of 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-2) and Cristina Singeorzan defeated Ela Saidi with a score 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-5).

In the semi-final event, Romania will face off China, on Monday, as of 16:00hrs.

Romania's Under-19 boys' team defeated Belgium in the round of 16, with a score of 3-0, thanks to the points scored by Darius Movileanu, 3-0 (11-7, 15-13, 11-4) against Adrien Rassenfosse, Eduard Ionescu, 3 -0 (11-7, 11-7, 11-8) against Tom Closset, and Iulian Chirita, 3-1 (11-7, 11-1, 10-12, 14-12) against Alessi Massart.

In the quarterfinals, Romania lost to Taiwan 2-3. Eduard Ionescu defeated Yen-Chun Lin with a score of 3-1 (11-8, 5-11, 11-5, 11-6), and Darius Movileanu prevailed against Chen-You Wang, 3-0 (11- 8, 11-8, 11-6).

Iulian Chirita lost both events he played, 1-3 (6-11, 11-9, 6-11, 2-11) against Cheng-Jui Kao and 2-3 (11-6, 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 5-11) against Yen-Chun Lin, after leading 2-0 in sets. In another match, Eduard Ionescu lost to Cheng-Jui Kao, 1-3 (10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 10-12).

Romania has lined up 13 athletes in the two age categories (Under-15, Under-19), singles and teams.