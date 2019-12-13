Romgaz informs Spain's Embassy about delays registered by Duro Felguera in construction of power plant in Iernut

Romgaz informed Spania's Embassy about the delays registered by Duro Felguera company, which is building a new gas power plant in Iernut, in consortium with Romelectro, representatives of the gas producer told AGERPRES."Spain's Embassy has been announced in relation to this situation. Romagaz management is carrying out all the efforts so that the project be completed as quickly as possible," officials with the company stated.
Two days ago, the Board of Administration of Romagaz Shareholders approved the purchase of legal services of consultancy, assistance and/or external judicial representation of Romagaz, in a possible dispute with the association between Duro Felguera and Romelectro, related to the development of C.T.E Iernut.
"We will resort to legal services in order to ensure that the possible damage from the consortium are diminished to the maximum," company officials showed.
National gas producer Romagaz signed in 2016 a contract worth 268 million euro, without VAT, with the companies Duro Felguera and Romelectro for the construction of a new power plant for electricity production within Iernut power plant.
The power plant should have been put into service in the beginning of 2020, according to the initial plans, but delays appeared as a result of some misunderstandings between partners, but also because of a provision of Gov't Emergency Ordinance (OUG) No.114 on the increase of wages in constructions, as company director Adrian Volintiru stated at end-August.
"We have convened all partners of the project to see how we can unblock the situation. What made an impact were the provisions of OUG No.114 regarding constructions, because a directive came after, but another one should have come next which hasn't been issued and we are trying to unblock this story," Adrian Volintiru stated back then.