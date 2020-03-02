Roxen to represent Romania at Eurovision 2020 performing 'Alcohol You'

Singer Roxen will represent Romania at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020, which will take place in Rotterdam in May, performing the song 'Alcohol You,' the public choice winner on Sunday evening of the National Final organised by the Romanian National Television Broadcasting Corporation (TVR) at the Sports Hall in Buzau.

"Like the new selection mechanism, the Sunday show was placed under the slogan #ealcceva, bringing many elements for the public for the first time. Thus, the 'competitors' of this year's Finals were the five shows that 'fought' for a spot in the international stage of the contest. The common denominator of these shows was Roxen, who proved her talent, her performing versatility of interpretation and her technical level of preparation for each of the five songs," according to TVR.

Roxen said that she feels the song with every fibre of her being, and the song is her style.

"'Alcohol You' is a song that I feel with every fibre of my being and I live it out every time I sing it. It is my style and I am very pleased that the audience and the jury liked it and voted for it. Thank you everyone! All this support is huge to me and motivates me both personally and as an artist to work harder, to be more dedicated and to make music. I want the song 'Alcohol You' to reach as high as possible, to be equally appreciated by the public abroad and, why not, voted in Rotterdam. I am very excited in a constructive manner, which helps me get ready for Eurovision 2020 and reach as close to people through everything I convey," Roxen said, immediately after the result was known.

The music and production of the song "Alcohol You" was handled by Viky Red, and the text was written by Ionut Armas and Breyan Isaac. Breyan Isaac is an American Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer and pianist.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2020 will take place in Rotterdam, under the slogan "Open Up." Its semi-finals are on May 12 and 14 and the final on May 16. Competing in this 65th edition, alongside Romania, are 40 more countries.

Romania will join the contest on May 12, in the second part of the first semifinal.

Competing in the May 16 Eurovision 2020 Rotterdam final will be 26 countries: the first 10 countries in each semi-final and the six directly qualified (Big Five plus the host country). Even though they will compete directly in the final, the six countries will be able to vote in the semifinals - Germany, Italy, the Netherlands in the first semi-final, and France, Spain and the United Kingdom in the second semi-final. AGERPRES