Royal Family gives donation to Savarsin hospital

The Crown Custodian, Margareta, made on Tuesday, a donation to the hospital in western Savarsin, where elderly people are admitted, the donation being in the form of mattresses and bed equipment, as well as a wash point.

According to the webpage romaniaregala.ro, Her Majesty Margareta was accompanied by Princess Sofia, the city mayor, Ioan Vodicean, representatives of the Arad County Council and members of the Her Majesty's House.

Also, on Tuesday, according to the quoted source, Her Majesty and Prince Radu offered Christmas presents to the employees of the Royal Palace and Royal Forestry Service of Savarsin. Princess Sofia, the mayor of Savarsin, as well as the priest of the Orthodox Church, father Calin Madaluta.On Wednesday, the Crown Custodian will offer, like every other year, packages to some needy families of Savarsin.Crown Custodian, Margareta, along with Prince Radu, will be in Savarsin for Christmas and New Year, together with Princess Sofia, the public program of the Royal Family being a small one, due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

AGERPRES