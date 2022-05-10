Royal Train to symbolically travel on May 10 stopping in four counties

On Tuesday, the Royal Train makes a symbolic journey to mark the Royal Day and the National Independence Day, leaving from the Baneasa Royal Station to stop in four counties - Prahova, Buzau, Braila and Galati, Agerpres reports.

According to the data previously communicated by the Royal House, the Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu, together with Princess Sofia, will celebrate May 10 - the Royal Day and the National Independence Day with the inhabitants of the four counties they will visit.Thus, the Royal Train will leave the Baneasa Royal Station at 11.00 am. At 10.40 am, a military ceremony will take place on the platform of the station, where there will be music performed by the representatives of the Ministry of National Defence and the soldiers of the 30th "Mihai Viteazul" Guard Brigade.The first stop of the train will take place in the Ploiesti South Station, at 12.10 pm, the second stop of the Royal Train will take place in the Buzau Station, at 1.31 pm, the third stop of the Royal Train will take place in Braila Railway Station, at 3.24 pm, and the last stop will take place in Galati Railway Station, at 4.14 pm.Public and media access is free to all the abovementioned events. After the ceremony of arrival in Galati, the Royal Train will be open to the public for two hours.During the trip, the Royal Family will be accompanied by volunteers of the Romanian Red Cross, the Royal Foundation Margareta a Romaniei, as well as students awarded at the Olympiads, Invictus veterans and the elderly and children benefiting from humanitarian, social, educational and cultural projects carried out under the patronage of Her Majesty.The Royal Train currently used by the Royal Family was inaugurated in 1928 and was designed as a means of transportation for King Ferdinand the Unifier and Queen Mary, during their numerous visits on the territory of the Greater Romania. Earlier, King Carol I and King Ferdinand used two other train sets, from the 1870s to the 1920s, according to a statement sent by the Ploiesti City Hall.The Royal Train has resumed its journeys in 2012, now taking the members of the Royal Family to the various cities of the country. Since 2012, 11 trips have been made, to 50 cities in Romania, according to the same source.