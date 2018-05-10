Scandinavian Village - the most futuristic residential neighborhood, brought to you by Imobiliarium!

Want to see how the most ambitious residential project in Romania looks like? Come at the Imobiliarium 2018 Fair, 11-13 May, at Baneasa Shopping City and discover through VR glasses the magic of the Scandinavian Village – the most technologically advanced luxury new homes neighborhood in Romania.

You will find the Scandinavian Village at a 23-minute distance from the Free Press Market (Piata Presei Libere), in the Snagov lake area. This residential project is the most ambitious one yet in Romania, composed entirely of active houses, characterized by a minimum consumption of energy. The green houses impress not only through their energetic and architectural efficiency, but also through their harmonious integration with nature.

The project proposes three types of houses with land, all wide (from 230 sqm) as well as bright, built on large areas of land (from 625 sqm), surrounded by a luxurious landscape, due to the Snagov lake and forest. Moreover, there is access to premium facilities for relaxation, which create an environment that resembles the one of a resort.

The Scandinavian Village – a preview of the future of real estate

Swedish company Linotol AB has chosen to invest in Romania under the Scandinavian Development brand to develop this luxurious residential neighborhood, considering the strategic location – in the middle of nature – as well as access to all facilities necessary for comfort and relaxation.

The houses from Scandinavian Village have automatic ventilation and humidity control systems, technologically assisted heat recovery system, which freshens the indoor air multiple times a day. The air-to-air heat pumps, as well as air-to-water, are connected at photovoltaic panels which generate the energy needed to maintain these systems, so that the costs are zero.

Houses for sale, created with Scandinavian techniques and verified by Swedish experts!

These dwellings have been conceived ever since the project phase as a benchmark of comfort and luxury. This is why the manager of the Scandinavian Village complex has emphasized each detail of the building process and involved teams of Swedish professionals: so that all development phases reach the highest quality standards.

Each home from the Scandinavian Village is delivered to future owners fully finished and polished, with fully-equipped and furnished kitchens and bathrooms. The finishing palette available for each dwelling consists of marble, limestone, granite, ceramics and parquet; furthermore, the future owner will benefit from aid and assistence from a team of architects, so that each place becomes the dream house.

Discover the Scandinavian Village at Imobiliarium – neighborhood composed entirely of new luxury houses, which offer all of these benefits:

- Energetic independence – zero costs for heat and energy;

- A well-established and technologically advanced structure;

- A healthy habitat, due to the automatic ventilation and humidity control systems;

- A comfortable temperature, regardless of the season;

- Full control, easily done even from a distance, by phone or tablet;

- Own alarm system and surveillance cameras;

- Fully furnished and equipped kitchens and bathrooms;

- Up to 50 years of warranty;

- Three parking spaces and own land;

- Access to all common relaxation areas of the complex: pool, outdoor Jacuzzi, Scandinavian sauna, barbeque area, party area, sports ground and playground for children;

- Access to all necessary facilities: restaurants, shops, international schools, Snagov Club and many others;

- Spectacular surroundings – Snagov lake and forest very nearby, so you may enjoy outdoor activities;

- You will be close to Bucharest, but away from its hullaballoo! – there are two routes to get to Bucharest (on DN1 as well as A3). No matter the route of choice, if you live in the Scandinavian Village, in about 12 minutes you will get to uptown and about 40 minutes to downtown.

Come at the “Scandinavian Village” stand at the Imobiliarium Fair and you will be able to virtually visit the first neighborhood of active houses in Romania!