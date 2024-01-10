Scheduled events for Jan 10, 2024

ECONOMY:

- National Bank releases data on financial accounts of public administrations in the third quarter of 2023

- Number of companies that suspended their activity in the first 11 months of 2023

- Household income and expenditure in the third quarter of 2023

CULTURE:

- The opening of the exhibition "Paris - Odessa: Journey in chiaroscuro" by the artist Geraldine Cario

- The launch of the volume "An astral encounter: Dimitrie Gerota - Constantin Brancusi. The story of Ecorche", at the Timisoara National Museum of Art