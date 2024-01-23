Subscription modal logo Premium

Scheduled events for January 23

Klaus-Iohannis

PRESIDENCY:

- Annual meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Romania, with a speech by president Klaus Iohannis

DIPLOMACY:

- Foreign Affairs minister Luminita Odobescu receives Moldova's government Deputy PM, minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu

ECONOMY:

- Monetary indicators on December 2023, released by central bank

- Value of assets of mandatory and optional private pension funds, 11 months into 2023

CULTURE:

- Culture minister Raluca Turcan attends official opening of Iasi Natural History Museum, alongside Senate president, Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca

