Scheduled events for July 20

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has a meeting with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania, Andrew James Noble

DIPLOMACY:

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participates in the meeting of foreign ministers from the member states of the European Union (Foreign Affairs Council/CAE) in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium

* informal meetings of the ministers of foreign affairs from the EU member states with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Volker Turk and, in videoconference system, with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken

- The state secretary for inter-institutional relations, Janina Sitaru, participates in the joint meeting of the International Humanitarian Law Commissions from Romania and the Republic of Moldova - Chisinau, Republic of Moldova

DEFENCE:

- Day of Aviation and the Romanian Air Force

SPORTS:

- The women's tennis tournament BCR Iasi Open - WTA 125 takes place (July 17-23)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-23 Rowing World Championships in Plovdiv (Bulgaria, July 19-23)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships (Japan, July 14-30)

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Table Tennis Championships for juniors U15 and U19 (Gliwice/Poland, July 14-23).