Scheduled events for July 20

steag drapel tricolor

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has a meeting with the ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland in Romania, Andrew James Noble

DIPLOMACY:

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participates in the meeting of foreign ministers from the member states of the European Union (Foreign Affairs Council/CAE) in Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium

* informal meetings of the ministers of foreign affairs from the EU member states with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Volker Turk and, in videoconference system, with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken

- The state secretary for inter-institutional relations, Janina Sitaru, participates in the joint meeting of the International Humanitarian Law Commissions from Romania and the Republic of Moldova - Chisinau, Republic of Moldova

DEFENCE:

- Day of Aviation and the Romanian Air Force

SPORTS:

- The women's tennis tournament BCR Iasi Open - WTA 125 takes place (July 17-23)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Under-23 Rowing World Championships in Plovdiv (Bulgaria, July 19-23)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships (Japan, July 14-30)

- Romanian athletes participate in the European Table Tennis Championships for juniors U15 and U19 (Gliwice/Poland, July 14-23).

Drapelul Republicii Moldova a fost înmânat lotului național care va reprezenta țara noastră la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare-2023. Evenimentul a avut loc într-un cadru festiv la Ministerul Educației și Cercetării, transmite MOLDPRES. „Sunt onorat că la primul eveniment public în calitate de ministru sunt alături de sportivii noştri. Voi sunteţi adevăraţii noştri ambasadori şi obţineţi rezultate pentru fiecare dintre noi. Vă urez mult succes, înţelegând foarte bine că este foarte complicat să concurezi cu sportivi din ţări unde au mai multe stimulente. Imediat cum vă întoarceţi acasă, ne vom întâlni la minister, împreună cu întreaga comunitate sportivă, pentru a vedea ce putem face ca să vă apreciem în deplină măsură valoarea şi să vă susţinem pe potrivă”, a relevat Dan Perciun, ministrul Educaţiei şi Cercetării. Portdrapelul lotului national, constituit din 18 sportivi, care va reprezenta Republica Moldova la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare este arcaşul Dan Olaru. În acest an, Jocurile Mondiale Universitare vor avea loc în perioada 28 iulie-8 august, în orașul Chengdu din China. Reprezentanții Moldovei vor concura la diferite probe cum ar fi atletism, scrimă, canotaj, taekwondo ş.a. Republica Moldova participă la Jocurile Mondiale Universitare din 1995.
