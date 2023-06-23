Scheduled events for June 23, 2023.

EXECUTIVE:

- Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu holds consultations with representatives of employers in the construction sector

DIPLOMACY:

- Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Traian Hristea has consultations with First Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Chang Ho-jin - Seoul, Republic of Korea

- Meeting of Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Traian Hristea with State Counsellor for Foreign Policy Tae Jun-youl - Seoul, Republic of Korea

- State Secretary for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Traian Hristea participates in a working seminar with the Chancellor of the Korean National Diplomatic Academy, Dr. Park Cheol Hee - Seoul, Republic of Korea

DEFENCE:

- The Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, pays visit to the Republic of Albania at the invitation of his counterpart, Brigadier General Arben Kingji

ECONOMY:

- National Institute of Statistics releases data April 2023 net coal imports and production

- Trade Register: April 2023 company dissolutions