Scheduled events for March 12

DIPLOMACY:

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participates in the informal meeting (in Gymnich format) of the foreign affairs ministers from EU member states - Stockholm, The Kingdom of Sweeden

CULTURE:

- The launch conference of the "Restitutio Cantemir" project, initiated by ComputerLand Romania and the Romanian Cultural Institute, on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the birth of the man of culture and prince of Moldova, Dimitrie Cantemir

ECONOMY:

- The Ministry of Finance is organizing an auction for an additional issue of bonds worth RON 75 million

- Press conference held by the Governor of the BNR (National Bank of Romania), Mugur Isarescu, for the presentation of the Inflation Report - May 2023

SPORTS:

- The Superbet Chess Classic Romania 2023 tournament takes place, the first stage of the Grand Chess Tour 2023 circuit (Grand Hotel Bucharest)

- Tennis: Sorana Cirstea meets Jelena Ostapenko, in the second round of the tournament in Rome

- Romanian athletes participate in the World Judo Championships in Doha (May 7-14)

- Romanian athletes participate in the Kayak-Canoe World Cup in Szeged (Hungary, May 11-14)