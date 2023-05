PRESIDENCY:

- The visit of the presidents of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, and of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, to Sibiu county

DEFENCE:

- Celebrities marking the Heroes' Day take place all over the country

SOCIAL:

- "Day of Romanians Everywhere - Festival AICI - ACOLO" - events organized by the Department for Romanians Everywhere (May 25 - 28)

CULTURE:

- Bookfest International Book Fair, 16th edition; guest of honor - Italy (May 24 - 28), told Agerpres.