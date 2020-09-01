School boards to submit scenarios for school year beginning on September 10

School boards will send on September 10 the scenario they have elected to start the school year, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Tuesday.

"On September 7, the National Institute of Public Health will unveil to the state institutions the epidemiological assessment for each territorial administrative unit. There are currently 3,181 territorial administrative units, each of them will receive an assessment base on which to start the school year, depending on the scenarios for each school. On September 10, the school boards will present to the emergency management committees, the public health directorates and school inspectorates the scenario they have elected to start the school year. The assessments are conducted by the public health directorates and county school inspectorates, under the coordination of the county emergency management boards. The so-called freedom granted to the school under the coordination of public health directorates, county school inspectorates and county emergency management boards is decentralisation because we want each school unit to start this school year particularly, and the scenarios we unveiled two weeks ago should be adapted, customised for each school unit," Tataru told a news briefing on the start of the new school year.