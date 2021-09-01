Seaside for all: Tourist packages - up to 70% cheaper from September 1

Tourist packages on the Romanian seaside will be up to 70% cheaper from September 1, compared to the peak season rates, with the launch of the "Seaside for all" program, the Federation of Romanian Tourism Employers (FPTR) representatives announced.

Thus, Romanians can stay in classified hotels in the Black Sea resorts with prices starting from 36 lei per night.

According to FPTR, the "Seaside for all" program, now in its 39th edition, runs from September 1 to 30 and is aimed at all tourists who want to spend a stay on the local coast in the off-season.The program included 42 hotels from all the seaside resorts, which offer tourists a number of approximately 3,400 accommodation places per night. These places will be sold both through partner travel agencies and their resellers, and directly by hotels.The cheapest package through the "Seaside for All" Program, without breakfast, can be purchased at a two-star hotel in Saturn resort and costs 72 lei / night for two people if a minimum stay of five nights is purchased. Hotels from 2 to 4 stars have registered in this program, the rates proposed by hoteliers being for all categories of tourists."Seaside for All" is the only social program in Romania fully supported by the business environment, respectively by the local hotel employers.The Federation of Romanian Tourism Employers is the only employers' federation, certified by a court decision, having 5,344 tourism companies, which provide salaries for 73,752 employees, representing 37% of the tourism workforce, with a total turnover of over 5 billion euros and managing, in an overwhelming share, Romanian capital.