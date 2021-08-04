Sebastian Gima, Dan Tomescu qualify for quarterfinals of ITF tournament in Pitesti

Romanian tennis players Sebastian Gima and Dan Tomescu on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the ITF tournament in Pitesti, Comesad BCR Open, equipped with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars.

Gima defeated Radu Papoe, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2, while Tomescu defeated John Alexandru Renta, 6-4, 6-0, in two sets.

Another 11 Romanians are also on the main draw, Vlad Dancu, Vlad Dumitru, Bogdan Borza, Vladimir Filip, Gabi Boitan, Nicholas David Ionel, Bogdan Pavel, Nicolae Fraza, Edris Fetisleam, Mircea Jecan and Calin Manda.