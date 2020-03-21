Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat: Avoid all activities that are not essential

Secretary of State with the Interior Ministry (MAI) Raed Arafat posted on Saturday a message through which he urges to avoid, "to the maximum," the activities which are not essential during this period and also recommend the observance of the isolation and social distancing measures.

"Several persons have called to say that there are too many who went out for a walk and barbecues because the weather is beautiful. In this period, staying at home and avoiding the activities which might expose you and your families is extremely important," Raed Arafat wrote on his Facebook page.

He draws attention that "the virus can't be seen, it cannot be felt and has no taste so it can be avoided."

"It can be avoided only through the measures of isolation and social distancing. Avoid exposing the older people in your family at this risk through a responsible behavior. Please, avoid the activities which are not essential during this period to the maximum!," the Emergency Situations Department head added.