Senate Interim President Alina Gorghiu to visit France over October 17-22

The interim President of the Senate, Alina Gorghiu, will pay a working visit to France, October 17-22, at the invitation of the Romanian Cultural Institute, to participate in a series of events organized by the institute during this period.

According to the internal memorandum approved on Monday by the Standing Bureau, the visit includes meetings with Annick Billon, the President of the Delegation for women's rights and equal opportunities between women and men, Bernard Fournier, the President of the France-Romania Friendship Group in the French Senate and with Isabelle Rome, Delegated Minister attached to the Prime Minister, responsible for equality between men and women, diversity and equal opportunities, told Agerpres.

Alina Gorghiu will be accompanied by Diana Maria Toba, head of the President's cabinet.

According to the abovementioned document, this type of action is foreseen in the Senate's External Relations Plan for the current year and has a parliamentary character.