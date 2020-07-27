 
     
Senate passes bill allowing online pre-university, university classes

senat plen

Pre-university and university classes can be taught online in case the state of emergency or siege is constitutionally declared, according to a bill initiated by Social Democratic Party (PSD) Senator Ecaterina Andronescu that cleared the Senate, the decision-making chamber in this case, 102 to 26 on Monday.

In a speech to the plenary vote session, Andronescu explained that this is a legislative initiative that supplements the Education Law in order to allow the exercise of the fundamental right to education in situations of emergency or siege, provided by the Constitution.

The legislative proposal for supplementing the National Education Law 1/2011 was defeated in the Chamber of Deputies.

