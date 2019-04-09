Senate's Popescu-Tariceanu, US Vice President Mike Pence discuss Strategic Partnership, in Washington

The President of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, on a visit to Washington, had a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, ex-officio President of the US Senate, and with the US Secretary of State, retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg, his national security advisor, a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday reads.

Read also: Senate Chairman Tariceanu meets Senator Ted Cruz in Washington, advocates boosting bilateral contacts

According to the source, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu invited Mike Pence to visit Romania "to determine the strength of the transatlantic relationship as far as Romania is concerned and to gather information first-hand, in a country in the first line of the eastern flank of NATO, on the realities and the timeliness of the topics discussed."

"The high Romanian dignitary has reaffirmed the importance of deepening the cooperation framework offered by the Romania-US Strategic Partnership which, in his view, is based on elements that go beyond the temporal aspects of the succession of the two states' political governments. He conveyed that the value of the Strategic partnership between Bucharest and Washington has been prominently demonstrated in the 22 years since its launch, notably through its joint commitment to a set of political and cultural values that continue to determine visionary decisions in the two capitals for the benefit of the citizens' prosperity and security," the release specifies.

The Senate President also emphasized the important role that Romania has in adapting and implementing the defensive and deterrence measures on NATO's eastern flank and advocated for the diversification of the Romania-US political dialogue and the increase of US economic and strategic participation on the territory of Romania, both through economic projects and by the establishment of a permanent military presence.

According to the cited source, Tariceanu stressed the importance of the immediate launch of US investments in the offshore energy sector in Romania's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, underlining the contribution that these resources will have to the energy security of Romania and other economies in the vicinity area, pursuing, as a strategic objective, the diversification of suppliers and transport routes.

Regional issues such as Russian aggression in the Black Sea Basin, the importance for the future EU-US relations of Britain's withdrawal from the Treaty of Lisbon and the new tones acquired by the Romania-US Strategic Partnership have been reviewed in the new post-Brexit context, the press release further shows.

AGERPRES .