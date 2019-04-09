Senate Chairman Tariceanu meets Senator Ted Cruz in Washington, advocates boosting bilateral contacts

Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, currently on a visit to Washington, had a meeting with Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate; the Romanian official advocated on this occasion the need to stimulate bilateral contacts between the legislative bodies.

"During talks at the Capitol, the Chairman of the Romanian Senate underscored the fundamental role of Congress in maintaining an upward trend in the bilateral relationship, referring in this regard to the bipartisan support of the Senate and the House of Representatives towards the US-Romania relationship. Tariceanu also advocated boosting bilateral contacts between the legislative bodies, in complementarity with the excellent relations between the executive branches of the two states, and invited the US fellow senators to visit Romania at the head of Congress delegations in order to contribute to mutual knowledge and enhance the role of the two lawmaking bodies in deepening the strategic partnership," a Senate release informs on Wednesday.

As security and defense are high in the attention of Romania's Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu emphasized the important role of the Bucharest (B9) Initiative format, its parliamentary dimension included, a platform for dialogue and cooperation initiated by Romania and Poland for the nine NATO allies on the eastern flank of the Alliance, from the Black Sea to the Baltic Sea, to support of NATO's objectives.

The high Romanian dignitary also advocated the need to strengthen the energy security of Romania and the Transcarpathian region, emphasizing the interest for a close Romanian-American cooperation for the development of the offshore sector by exploiting the energy resources of the exclusive Black Sea Economic Zone, and by the launch as soon as possible of the cross-border projects under the Three Seas Initiative, the release states.

