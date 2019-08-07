Senate's Tariceanu: Coherent definition of national interest and harmonisation of efforts to promote it is needed

Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated on Tuesday evening in Marasesti, where the event dedicated to the memory of the fallen heroes of the World War I took place, that the lesson given by our predecessors is "still alive and present" and that, in order to have a strong country, the entire society and all the politicians should agree over the national interest and harmonise their efforts to promote it.

"Days like these, when we celebrate significant moments in the history of the Romanian nation, awake in in each of us a feeling of solidarity and pride toward the past, toward the courage and the vision of some leaders who left strong imprints in our national consciousness, but such days should be directed more toward our future, rather than to the past. The events of the last century provides us with a lesson that we should reflect on very carefully. Social cohesion, national interests and ideals which are unanimously accepted by our predecessors made Romania whole and great. This lesson is still alive and present. Romania cannot be strong without the entire society and all the politicians of this country agreeing on the national interest, to adopt and support it together. In this sense, a coherent definition of the national interest, of the ideals of the Romanian nation related to the present time and the international developments is needed. Only in this way will Romania win and win, on the one hand, by building an image of a dignified country, determined, with very clearly defined goals and which are pursued religiously, respected each time by its partners for seriousness and stability. Moreover, we should also remark that a harmonisation of the efforts to promote the national interest can only have beneficial effects over achieving the objectives which we proposed together in view of Romania's development and modernisation," Calin Popescu-Tariceanu stated.The events organised in Marasesti dubbed "Heroic Vrancea" were attended by representatives of Romania's Government, MPs, representatives of the diplomatic body, church personalities, public life figures, war veterans, and the programme included military and religious ceremonies, wreath-laying, as well as a large show."It is our sacred duty to honor the memory of those who have sacrificed, to preserve the country that our ancestors left us and to strive to build a better future (...) "Heroic Vrancea" is about our gratitude toward their sacrifice (...) The Romanian soldiers who sacrificed have left us the Romanian unitary state created on December 1, 1918, a country that we all inherited, a whole and prosperous country which we must take further. May truth and love overcome hatred, division and falsehood which have overrun our people," President of the Vrancea County Council Marian Oprisan stated in the speech delivered to those present in Marasesti.