Senate to debate simple motion against Labour Minister

The Senate plenum is set to debate on Tuesday the simple motion initiated by the Social Democrats against the Minister of Labour, Violeta Alexandru, called "Stop the 'Lady in Black' from the Ministry of Unemployment and Social Collapse."

The 60 initiators of the motion are demanding the resignation of the minister, for Ordinance No. 30/2020 on furlough and granting aid to various vulnerable categories was "so poorly written" that it had to be modified six times."You were supposed to come up with measures to prevent the social and material degradation of those affected by the crisis. Your solution was called GEO 30, which was supposed to regulate furlough and the measures related to granting aids to various vulnerable categories. But Ordinance No. 30 was so poorly written that it had to be modified six times, by successive emergency ordinances. (...) So how can you justify the fact that within just 60 days you needed to modify a normative act that you yourself drafted so many times?," show the signatories of the motion.The PSD senators also reproach the Minister of Labour that she introduced, under Decree No. 240/2020, which extended the state of emergency, a series of "legislative innovations".They also criticize Violeta Alexandru for the way she managed the situation of Romanians who went to work abroad."You have very poorly managed the situation of Romanians who left for seasonal activities in Western European countries. And when did this happen? It happened when we were already in a state of emergency and we were banned from leaving the town, not to mention the country," the signatories of the motion said.