Senate's Gorghiu, ambassador Nizami, about Azerbaijan's role in consolidating European energy security

The Senate's acting president, Alina Gorghiu, received the ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Romania, Najafov Huseyn Nizami, on Wednesday, for a curtesy visit, the two addressing the stage and development perspectives of the relations between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the contacts agenda of this year, in the context of the 30-year anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Alina Gorghiu praised the good level of bilateral political dialogue, pointing out that strengthening strategic partnership and boosting cooperation on a Parliamentary level between the two countries must represent a priority in the following period, according to a Senate press release.

The Senate's president also highlighted the role of the Republic of Azerbaijan in consolidating European energy security and in developing transport corridors linking the region to Europe, reiterating the Romanian state's interest for the import of natural gas, so that Romanian energy needs are met, as well as those of the Republic of Moldova. Furthermore, Alina Gorghiu also talked about Romania's support for the development of Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union, as well as the EU's increased role towards security and stability in South Caucasus, saying that Romania was the first EU member state that signed a strategic partnership declaration with Baku.AGERPRES