Senate's speaker discussed with the South Korean ambassador about investments in the automotive industry

The Speaker of the Senate, Anca Dragu, had a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, Kim Yong-ho, on which occasion the two officials discussed, among other things, the investment opportunities in the automotive industry and infrastructure, agerpres.ro confirms.

"When it comes to investment, South Korea can be a partner with significant capital infusion capacity. I discussed with (...) Mr. Kim Yong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, about investment opportunities in the automotive industry, infrastructure or energy and how we can generate added value in the economy through these areas", Dragu wrote on Thursday on Facebook.