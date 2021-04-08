 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Senate's speaker discussed with the South Korean ambassador about investments in the automotive industry

anca dragu

The Speaker of the Senate, Anca Dragu, had a meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, Kim Yong-ho, on which occasion the two officials discussed, among other things, the investment opportunities in the automotive industry and infrastructure, agerpres.ro confirms.

"When it comes to investment, South Korea can be a partner with significant capital infusion capacity. I discussed with (...) Mr. Kim Yong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Bucharest, about investment opportunities in the automotive industry, infrastructure or energy and how we can generate added value in the economy through these areas", Dragu wrote on Thursday on Facebook.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.