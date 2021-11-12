Senior health official: Risk of dying because of COVID, 20 times higher in unvaccinated

The risk of dying because of COVID-19 is 20 times higher for the people who were not vaccinated, Dr. Florentina Furtunescu, representative of INSP (National Institute of Public Health) declared on Friday.

"At the end of October there were 7 million adult people vaccinated against COVID. That means that more than 9 million adult people were not yet vaccinated, which means that the scale of vaccinated and unvaccinated begins to approach a balance. At this moment, there have been 1,264 casualties in vaccinated people, and COVID casualties for unvaccinated people were 46,487. In other words, that means that the risk of any one of us dying from COVID, if unvaccinated, is 20 times higher than being vaccinated," Florentina Furtunescu said during a press conference regarding the evolution of the pandemic.

She highlighted the importance of immunization against COVID-19, also mentioning that the data registered in Romania shows that the vaccine protects from the severe forms of illness and death.